Paul “Barry” Roberts, born on July 12, 1948, was the oldest of four siblings born to Kenneth Paul and Grace Evelyn McCall Roberts. He passed away on April 2, 2023.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Deborah Reid Roberts, and his siblings, Regina Fairchild, Terry Whorley, and Jeff Roberts. He also leaves behind eight children, Kip Roberts, Cory Roberts, Elizabeth Roberts, Luke Roberts, Katie Roberts, Laurie Braymer, Hannah Roberts, and Caleb Roberts; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Keever Reid.

Barry Roberts was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam conflict. During his service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars for his bravery and heroism. Though he had been disabled for the last thirteen years, Barry worked for many years as an automotive service manager, most recently at Abernethy Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge in Lincolnton.

A graveside service to honor and remember Barry’s life will be held at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 5, at 1:00 p.m. A receiving of friends will immediately follow the service. Pastor Scott Hooks will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256; or Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 581 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.