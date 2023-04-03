Katherine Ruth Hefner, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born January 8, 1939, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Spencer Warren and Idell Clary Warren.

She was a seamstress in the furniture industry for most of her working career and a member of Friendship Lutheran Church. She loved shopping, cooking, her flowers, and especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roylee Warren, Jimmy Warren, Leonard Warren, Ray Warren, Harlen Warren, J.D. Warren, and Larry Warren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband for over 65 years, Paul “Fate” Hefner; her sons, Danny “Moe” Hefner (Dorothy)and Derrick Hefner, all of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Megan Fishel, Caleb Hefner (Kimberely), and Matthew Hefner (Maria); her great-grandchildren, Crofton Fishel, Skylar Hefner, Colt Hefner, Haddie Hefner, and Cody Horrocks; her sister, Betty Edge of Pineville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Josh Tucker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Katherine Ruth Hefner.