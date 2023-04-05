Apple Blossom Festival set for May 6

By MICAH HENRY

The Taylorsville Town Council met on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and heard an update during the Public Comment portion from Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky.

She noted that the festival committee will hold the Apple Blossom Festival, which had not been held since before the COVID pandemic, this year. The festival is the first Saturday in May (May 6) in downtown Taylorsville.

Honosky noted that about 200 vendors have already promised to set up at the May 6 event. She also noted the long-time fall event, the Apple Festival held each October, has helped the committee raise $215,120 total since 2008 for the Needy Children’s Benevolence Fund at Alexander County’s public schools.

Rezoning approved

The Council approved a rezoning application for Clearview Ventures, LLC, Case 23-02, for 5.45 acres on Old Wilkesboro Rd. at Clearview Rd. The company agent, Maurice Rondeau, had applied for rezoning from R-1 (single family residential) to R-2 (general residential). Planner Brian Burgess said the Alexander County Planning & Zoning Commission met March 9 and recommended approval. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved the rezoning request.

In other business:

• The Town Council heard from Burgess and Bill Rogers, Alexander County Chief Building Code Official, with updates on unkempt properties in code violations in town. A car junkyard at 26 Saunders Lane has begun incurring fines, now over $2,000 worth, since it was found in violation. An arrest was made Tuesday at the property due to a person being on the premises in disregard of the building condemnation order there.

Rogers noted that house trailers at Grover Bowman Mobile Home Park on Cole Campbell Road which are dilapidated will need attention. An order for abatement was issued at the March meeting for lots #6, #7, #19, #20, and #30. Rogers said he will send a letter to Town Manager David Odom April 5 with the status of those lots. If no progress has been made by the property owner, the Town will clean up the lots and place a lien against the property.

• The Council appointed Lt. James Moore of the Taylorsville Fire Dept. to the Fire Relief Fund Board to replace the late board secretary Phil Hartis.

• Attorney Monroe Pannell, of Conover, spoke to the Council and offered his services, if needed, as Town Attorney. He noted he has nearly 39 years of experience. Most of this has included representing municipalities or other government entities. The Council took this under advisement and asked for more information to consider the topic at a future meeting.

• Police Chief Douglas Bowman sought approval of a move to surplus police rifles, currently working but worn and not all the same type, and use $13,240 of drug seizure money to purchase ten all new rifles (Sig Sauer 5.56 NATO caliber). The trade-in value from the surplus rifles will allow for the purchase of sights for the new rifles. No taxpayer funds will be used. This was unanimously approved.

• The Town has received an offer of $85,001.00 each for the homes at 610 and 614 East Main Avenue from the Mayes Brothers. This is $1 higher than the earlier bid from David Clanton and thus begins the process of readvertising the upset bid process. Bidders have ten days from April 5 to place a qualifying bid.

• The Town owns two properties on N. Center St. which are up for bids. Any bids received will be opened April 17.

• Mayor George Holleman and the Town Council approved a resolution recognizing Arbor Week in Taylorsville during April 24-30.

• A formality, the Council passed a resolution for Town employees to participate in the NC 457 Savings Plan, which had been approved at the March meeting. However, a formal resolution was required; this was unanimously approved Tuesday.

• Public Works Manager Aaron Wike asked for approval of a Budget Ordinance for the Town’s On-Road Diesel Vehicle Replacement Project. This will involve receiving Volkswagen settlement funds ($131,000) to purchase a brush truck and a crane truck for the Water and Sewer Department. Town funds will be used in the amount of $24,230.52 for the brush truck and $55,982.46 for the crane truck. These were approved.

• Low bidder Hollar Brothers Tree Service was approved to provide emergency storm debris removal for April 1, 2023, through July 1, 2024.

• A budget amendment for the Water and Sewer Fund in the amount of $49,944 was approved to purchase replacement sewer pumps for the Waste Water Treatment Plant recycler, lift station, and McClellan Mobile Home Park.

• Wike noted that mowing help has been hired, to start April 17, for mowing the City Cemetery.

• Police Chief Bowman noted that he is working with Rogers on the Grover Bowman MHP situation and copying Rogers on illegal activity reports from that vicinity, due to the code violations there. He noted the same property owner has property on Adrian Drive and Matthew Drive. Bowman expressed concern about deterioration of some of those lots.

• Taylorsville Police will participate in the Prom Promise anti-drug event at Alexander Central High School on April 5 and Partnership for Children’s Spring Fling on April 6 at the Courthouse Park.

• Wike noted that new playground equipment was installed three weeks ago at Matheson Park to replace vandalized equipment there. He remains concerned about issues of deteriorating infrastructure at the park, including tables, restrooms, and further vandalism.

• All the crepe myrtle trees have been removed from Main Avenue and the holes filled in with concrete. A replacement planter pot with a “prayer tree” is planned at Fueled Streetside Coffee, 69 E. Main Avenue, with the pot donated by Councilwoman Kim Brown and small tree by JD Sink.

• The next Town Council meeting is a budget work session set for next Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. in Town Hall.