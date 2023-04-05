April named Child Abuse Prevention Month

During a ceremony held April 2, 2023, on the Alexander County Courthouse’s north lawn, members of the local government and justice community participated in a ceremony to observe National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This included Guardian Ad Litem members Tennille Hileman and Deanna Myers, Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman, Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell, Alexander County Clerk of Court Seth Chapman and assistant clerk Betty Mabry, Children’s Hope Alliance Development Officer Teresa Hilliard, Alexander County Dept. of Social Services Director Thomas Mitchell.

During the ceremony, participants tied blue ribbons on the limbs of a pink dogwood tree to signify the color of child abuse prevention. Mayor Holleman then read a statement proclaiming April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.