COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

Use DD-33 on dogs & cats to kill fleas on contact without stressing internal organs. At Tractor Supply® & better farm feed & hardware stores. (www.happyjackinc.com)

FOR SALE – Rusty old merry-go-round looking for a good home. Built by my grandfather and has been in the family for 2 generations. Needs work. Call 704-500-6666.