LEGAL NOTICES

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA for the Estate of CONSTANCE ELDER BRYANT, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 26, 2023 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 30th day of March, 2023.

Javann “Van” Clayton Bryant, Administrator

CTA ESTATE OF CONSTANCE ELDER BRYANT

PO Box 3149 Hickory, NC 28603

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

apr26-23c

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA for the Estate of RANDALL JAVANN BRYANT, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 26, 2023 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 30th day of March, 2023.

Javann “Van” Clayton Bryant, Administrator

CTA ESTATE OF RANDALL JAVANN BRYANT

PO Box 3149 Hickory, NC 28603

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

apr26-23c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Michael Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of March, 2023.

RITA CHILDERS PENNELL

257 2nd Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr26-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Helen Cobb, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of April, 2023.

Susan McGowen

287 Wildlife Club Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr26-23p

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $85,001.00 each the following 2 properties:

a. 610 East Main Ave consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0096

b. 614 East Main Ave. consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0095

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of April 5, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

apr12-23c

Notice of Public Hearing

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE GRANT

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:00 pm on the 17th day of April 2023 in the commissioner’s meeting room at the Alexander Campus of Catawba Valley Community College located at 345 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville, NC 28681. The Board of Commissioners will conduct this public hearing concerning the application of Schneider Mills for an Economic Development Incentive Grant relating to the addition of manufacturing equipment resulting in a tax valuation increase of approximately $2,705,000. The company agrees to maintain benchmarked employment of 349 as outlined in the grant application and included in the proposed Joint Economic Development Agreement. The proposed Economic Development Incentive Grant will consist of a payment to the company equal to a percentage of the property taxes paid by the company for the first four years after the completion of the capital investment with 50% being the highest percentage in the first full year following the completion.

notice

apr5-23c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 108

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Misty McAlpin Gordon, a/k/a Misty McAlpin Dyson, a/k/a Misty Dawn Dyson, Unknown Spouse of Misty McAlpin Gordon, Unknown Heirs at Law of Linda Stafford McAlpin, a/k/a Linda S. McAlpin, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nora Cline Dyson, Lienholder, a/k/a Nora C. Dyson, Keith Roger Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Keith Payne, Patricia Adams Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Patty Payne, Donna Pobbi-Asare, Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Misty McAlpin Gordon, a/k/a Misty McAlpin Dyson, a/k/a Misty Dawn Dyson, Unknown Spouse of Misty McAlpin Gordon, Unknown Heirs at Law of Linda Stafford McAlpin, a/k/a Linda S. McAlpin, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nora Cline Dyson, Lienholder, a/k/a Nora C. Dyson, Keith Roger Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Keith Payne, Patricia Adams Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Patty Payne, Donna Pobbi-Asare, Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING all of Lot No. 1 of the Avery Jay Stafford Estate Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 3 on Page 68 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

LESS and EXCEPTING all of the property as described in a deed from Muriel M. Stafford, Single to Roger Lee Dyson, Sr. and wife, Deborah B. Dyson, dated May 25, 2004 and recorded in Deed Book 468 on Page 2324 in the Alexander County Registry, and containing .86 of an acre, more or less, and shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 9 on Page 75 in the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0009940 Alexander County Tax Office

Address: 105 Jay Stafford Ln

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver

to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 9, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 20, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

notice

apr12-23c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Billy Neal Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of March, 2023.

WANDA BRASWELL WIKE

375 Rocky Springs Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr19-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Caleb Zachary Fountain, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Edward Lee Flewellen, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of June 29th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 22nd day of March, 2023.

CALEB ZACHARY FOUNTAIN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

apr19-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David Rayn Queen, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2023.

VIKI JENKINS QUEEN

283 Kirkpatrick RD

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr12-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kevin Scott Kirby, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of March, 2023.

SARAH REEVES

144 Westfields Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr5-23p

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of MARGERY S. CLINE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of March, 2023.

Ricky L. Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

4685 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Steven Paul Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

195 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 28601

Mark Lee Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

130 Walk About Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Terry M. Taylor

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

notice

apr5-23c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Christopher Robert Comer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2023.

SANDRA LYNNE WATSON

403 Teague Town Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr5-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carl D. Bunton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of March, 2023.

DEREK RYAN BUNTON, Executor

2195 Hounds Way

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr5-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Turnball, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2023.

MILTON HAWES

635 Cemetery Loop, Apt. 4

Apex, NC 27523

executor

apr5-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

Gary Boyette, having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of William Boyette, Jr., deceased late, of Alexander County, North Carolina, and Gary Boyette as Administrator, CTA, of said Estate being a resident of Tampa, Florida, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Karen Lail as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this notice is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Karen Lail, on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of March, 2023.

Gary Boyette, Administrator, CTA

c/o Karen Lail, Resident Process Agent

203 Heritage View Rd.

Hickory

North Carolina 28601

notice

apr5-23p

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville desires to dispose of by sealed bids certain property of the Town:

1. 36 & 46 N Center Street – consisting of houses & lot

No Minimum Bid

The Town Clerk is authorized and directed to receive on behalf of the Town Council sealed bids for the purchase of the property described above. Bids will be submitted to the Town Clerk and opened on April 17th, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the Council Chambers of Town Hall. The terms of the sale are as follows:

a. Bids must accompany a bid deposit of fifteen percent (15%) of the amount of the bid, either in cash or with a cashier’s or certified check.

b. The deposit will be held by the Town until the Town Council rejects the high bid for the property or, if the Town Council accepts the high bid, the closing of the sale.

c. In addition to and without limitation of other remedies available to the Town, the deposit will be forfeited to the Town if the high bidder refuses to close the sale after the bid has been approved by the Town Council.

d. The properties are currently occupied, but are expected to be vacant by closing.

The properties are being offered and sold in their current condition, as is, with all faults, and the Town gives no warranty with respect to the condition or usability of the properties for any purpose.

The highest bid shall be reported to the Town Board and must be accepted or rejected by the Town Board within 30 days of the report subject to the upset bid process in accordance with N.C.G.S.160A-269.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

apr12-23c