Patricia Elenor Mattei McDaniels, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her residence in Alexander County.

She was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1938, in West Haven, Connecticut, to the late Salvatore and Victoria Mattei. Ms. McDaniels was a faithful member of Smyrna Baptist Church.

She enjoyed word searches, reading, cooking, flowers, and taking care of people. Patricia loved spending time with her family and adored her children and grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Lewis McDaniels; three brothers; a sister; mother-in-law, Bleka McDaniels; and special brother-in-law, David Pace.

Those left to cherish the memories of Patricia include her sons, Michael McDaniels and Jeffrey McDaniels (Janet); daughter, Vicki Crouch (Jimmy); three sisters, Mae DeGoursey, Martha DePodesta, and Deborah Mattei; a brother, Edward Mattei; two grandchildren, Dylan and Zachary McDaniels; special sister-in-law, Kay Pace; caregiver, Catherine Williams; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Smyrna Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Smyrna Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Mitch King and Rev. Michael Barber will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Oasis Shrine, 604 Doug Mays PL, Charlotte, NC 28262.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.