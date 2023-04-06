Kenneth Marshall Richards entered his heavenly home on Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was the son of the late Robert Boone and Edna McGee Richards. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Richards.

Kenneth was saved at an early age, serving the Lord faithfully. He was a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church of Taylorsville. He loved the Lord and his salvation was shown through being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and public servant.

After leaving the United States Navy, he attended Nashville Auto-Diesel College. Kenneth met the love of his life, Sylvia, and was married for 55 years. He owned and operated Little River Garage where he kept many vehicles on the road. With a reputation of “take it to Kenny.”

He was a former member of Oak Hill Ruritan Club and helped build the current Oak Hill Park, where many still gather today. He retired from Little River Fire Department as an assistant chief. Along with firefighting, he attended the first medical responder course in Caldwell County and enjoyed serving his community for over 30 years.

But, most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Every summer camping with his family was a priority. From the beginning of spring to the last days of fall, pulling a camper from the mountains to the beach and spending most of the time at Daniel Boone Family Campground. These precious memories will never be forgotten by his son, Kevin Richards and wife Gina; daughter, Donna Stevens and husband Frank; and grandchildren, Aaron Stevens, Colton Stevens, and Kaleb Richards.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Neal Walker will officiate.

Logan Anderson, Terry Richards, Ricky McGee, Jeff Ingle, Derrick Harrison, and Scott Woods will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Alexander Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

