Retired Trooper battling Lymphoma

(Ret.) Master Trooper Tim Tarleton F-IV, Taylorsville, has been admitted to Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC, in March. Tim has been diagnosed with Mature B Cell Lymphoma. Tim’s wife, Linda, and daughter A. J. have been by his side most every day.

According to the physicians, Tim will be at Duke for several weeks, only to return for multiple visits regarding treatments. Linda is staying at a nearby hotel where she can walk back and forth to be with Tim.

A bank account has been established at the First Community Bank in Taylorsville, NC. Checks can be made to the “Tim Tarleton Fund” and mailed directly to First Community Bank, PO Box 998, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Or, checks can be delivered directly to the bank at 92 N. Center Street, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The money will go to help Tim’s treatment cost outside of insurance coverage, i.e. travel, food, and hotel expenses.