Terry Lynn Swain, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Alexander County.

Terry was born June 3, 1955, in Iredell County, the son of the late Thomas Larry Swain and Alice Dean Mills Swain.

He was self-employed, enjoyed woodworking, and loved his family, especially the children and grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Harwell.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Kimberly “Kim” Miller Swain of the home; his children, Shannon Lynn Swain (Amy) of Statesville, Mellony Price (Joshua) of Elkin, Tommy Campbell, Jr., and Corrie Reavis; his grandchildren, Damian Swain, Carly Campbell, Bailey Price, Alyson Price, Chelsie Reavis, Parker Price, Ayden Reavis, and Shiloh Price; his sisters, Cindy Kidd and Donna Sherrill, both of Harmony; and his beloved dog, Max.

A gathering of friends and family to honor Terry’s memory will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the National Guard Armory in Taylorsville.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

