After several years of declining health, Effie Murphy White went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born on January 1, 1950, in Ramseytown, to the late Conway and Dona Murphy. She was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church. Before her health failed, she worked at Southern Devices for many years.

Those left to cherish Effie’s memory include her sister, Dorothy Huskins of Burnsville; her brother, Darrell Murphy of Green Mountain; and her sister, Edith Bennett of Erwin, Tennessee.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Liledoun Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Liledoun Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Liledoun Baptist Church, 2628 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

