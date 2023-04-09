Glen Edward Burns, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

He was born on December 3, 1935, in Caldwell County. Glen served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. During his working career, he was a supervisor in the photofinishing industry. Glen enjoyed fishing when he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude (Punch) and Albert Mathis; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jo (Burns) and Dermont Robbins; and two brothers, Bruce and Jerry Mathis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Gary Burns; his sister, Diane Roberts; and his nieces and nephews.

There are no formal services at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.