Helen “Pat” Rebecca Goodin King, 88, of Hiddenite, passed away on April 9, 2023, at Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylorsville.

Pat was born April 1, 1935, in Iredell County, to the late Lola Clark Goodin and Rachel Elizabeth G. Goodin Davis. Pat was a seamstress and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Edward King; two brothers, Robert Allen Goodin and Gary Gwaltney Goodin; a sister, Katherine Agnes Goodin Tevepaugh; and a son-in-law, Robert Bruce Lambert.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Richard King and wife Betty “BJ” of Statesville, and Rodger King and wife Jill of Taylorsville; a daughter, Patricia King Lambert of Hiddenite; three grandchildren, Laura Leigh Gardner and husband Andrew, Anna Kathleen “Katie” Okey and husband David, and Joel Culberson King; and three great-grandchildren, Curtis Gardner, Ruby Gardner, and Jack Okey.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery, 128 Old Arbor Ln, Statesville, NC 28625. Pastor Sheridan Stanton will officiate. Visitation will follow in the church cemetery.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814; and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

