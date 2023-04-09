Lenore Sobel Yanyac Harrington, 85, of Taylorsville, left this earthly world on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Lenore was born April 28, 1937, in Branford, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Louis and Helen Zvonkovic Yanyac.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Yanyac II.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Keith Harrington of Caldwell County, Cynthia Burket (Jimmy) of Taylorsville, Gary Harrington of Leland, and Sabrina Schmitt (Karl) of Grover; her sisters, Helen Yanyac and Cynthia Brown, both of Connecticut; her brother, Ron Yanyac (Diane) of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Christine Whishon of Taylorsville, Nick Warren (Shawna) of Silver Springs, Florida, Josh Warren (Valerie) of Taylorsville, Zach Burket (Lily) of Charlotte, Scotty Harrington of Hickory, and Ian Schmitt of Grover; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Lenore Sobel Yanyac Harrington.