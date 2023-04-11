Teresa Ann Fox Bailey, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on April 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Teresa was born April 30, 1960, in Alexander County, to the late Floyd Royce Fox and Linda Faye Fortner Fox. Teresa was a furniture worker and a very kind, caring, and loving person. Teresa loved her family above all else.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vivian Fortner.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 31 years, James Douglas Bailey Jr. of the home; a son, Anthony Lynn Keller of Hiddenite; two daughters, Angela Williams and husband Joel of Henderson, Texas, and Heather Keller of Hiddenite; a brother, Clifford Fox of Taylorsville; and a sister, Donna Edgison of Georgia. She had 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday, April 14, 2023, 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Bailey Family.