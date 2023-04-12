Belva Odell Bentley, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Belva was born September 22, 1939, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ambrose Thorton Bentley and Ruby Daniels Bentley.

He was a truck driver for most of his working career and retired from NCDOT. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf and going deer hunting and also his grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming to see him.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julia B. McCurdy, and a sister-in-law, Nancey J. Bentley.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife for over 60 years, Patsy Icenhour Bentley; his daughters, Donna Lackey (Jeff) and Beverly Hendren (Chris); his son, Randall Bentley (Lisa); his grandchildren, Mindy Allenbrand (John), Trent Lackey (Kaylynn), Lauren Scott (John), Caleb Hendren (Carmen), Josh Lackey (Callie), Hannah Bentley, and Gracie Bentley; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Hazel Munday (James); and his brother, Bobby Bentley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Ray Tavenner and Pastor Greg Lee will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

