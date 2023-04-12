Fire claims home on Matthew Drive

By MICAH HENRY

On Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Central Alexander/Taylorsville Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire at 36 Matthew Drive, off 6th Street SW in Taylorsville. Ellendale and Wittenburg fire departments were dispatched as mutual aid. Units arrived on the scene to find a mobile home on fire with about half of the structure ablaze.

A family of six, including two adults and four children, ages 2, 8, 12, and 16, lived in the rental home. Everyone escaped the fire without injury; however, the home is a total loss.

Daniel Fox, Emergency Management Coordinator for Alexander County (who is one of the county’s fire investigators) said the fire has been ruled accidental.

Hiddenite Fire Department stood by in Taylorsville’s district to assist with fire coverage. Alexander County EMS, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Alexander County Fire Marshal Office, and Alexander County 9-1-1 assisted the efforts as well.