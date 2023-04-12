In the arms of Jesus, Max Bentley, 92, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Medical Center Wilkes Campus.

Max was born May 29, 1930, in Alexander County, the son of the late Lonnie Bentley and Ocie Kerley Bentley.

He worked for Southern Screw Company for 22 years in his earlier years, until becoming a full-time farmer. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Max was a faithful member and deacon at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, reading his Bible, and attending church. He loved his family and enjoyed family dinners and gatherings. Max loved to help other people. He looked forward to the yearly vacations at the beach and was a hard worker and a good provider for his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Looper (James); a brother, Ned Bentley (Peggy); a grandson, Jordy Bentley; and three infant great-grandchildren, Adeline and Miles Rogers and Samuel Walker.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his loving wife of 67 years, Joann Tevepaugh Bentley; his daughters, Anita Walker (Tommy), Robin Rogers (Darrin), and Kathy Mundy; his son, Phil Bentley of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Corey Bentley (April), Toby Bentley, Daniel Walker (Meredith), Adam Walker (Elizabeth), Micheal Rogers (Carrie), Michelle Safriet (Jonathan), Sarah Greene (Caleb), and Zachary Mundy; 17 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lyda Reese (George); his brother, Clenith Bentley (Wilma); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Daniel Walker and Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Corey Bentley, Micheal Rogers, Adam Walker, Toby Bentley, Zachary Mundy, and Caleb Greene.

Alan Bentley, Gary Chapman, Chris Mecimore, Brad St. Clair, and Wesley Milstead will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Building Fund or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

