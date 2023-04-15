Diane Martin Hammer, 75, of Stony Point, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Taylorsville.

She was born March 30, 1948, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late George Martin and Emma Byrd Martin.

She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved flowers, shopping, her family, and her church. Her life could be summed up as “Sacrifice.” She was everyone’s “Nana” Hammer.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Hammer, and son, Tracy Hammer.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Rev. Wesley Hammer (Paige); her grandchildren, Isaac Hammer (Nicole), Landon Hammer (Jessica), and Luke Hammer; her great-grandchildren, Beckett, Baylor and Hayes Hammer; her sister, Angie Lail (Robbie); her aunts, Nancy Mash, Maggie Sherrill, and Betty Norton; her nephews, Jordan Lail (Heather) and Adam Lail (Nicole); her niece, Mykah Johnson (Scott); and her great-nephews, Paxton, Lincoln and Mason Lail.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Dr. James Smith, Pastor Scott Hammer, and Rev. Andrew Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Jordan Lail, Adam Lail, Scott Johnson, Isaac Hammer, Landon Hammer, and Luke Hammer.

Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Diane Martin Hammer.