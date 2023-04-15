Roger Theodore Jansen, 91, of Hiddenite, formerly of Chico, California, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was born on December 12, 1931, in Sussex, New Jersey, to parents John Peter and Christine Anderson Jansen.

He served as an Air Force Radio Interceptor Operator and Chaplain’s assistant. He then became an educator who spent much time working with underprivileged groups. Roger taught himself how to build bicycles and spent many years building and cycling around the country and abroad. His passion work was grist mills and bread baking. Roger also loved pottery and his family treasures the pieces he created for them.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, and former wife and mother of his children whom he remained close friends with, Carrie Jansen.

Those left to cherish his memory are his five sons, Dale (Sandra) of Tucson, Arizona, Gary (Marti) of Greeneville, Tennessee, Larry (Christine) of Cohasset, California, Eric (Sue) of Effort, Pennsylvania, and Tass (Angie) of Hiddenite; brother, Peter (Lucille) of Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Alexis (Mo) O’Donnell, Maren Jansen, Vanessa (Martin) Moose, Miranda (Jared) Wiles, Brian Jansen, and Vann Jansen; and a great-grandson, Silas Moose.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Inurnment will be with the family.

Donations in Roger’s memory can be made out to Slow Food ABF with Regional Grains Economy Fund in the memo and can be sent to Slow Food ABF c/o Carolina Ground, 1237 Shipp St, Hendersonville, NC 28791.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.