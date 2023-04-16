Felix Hill Webster, Jr., 77, of Stony Point, passed away on April 16, 2023, at home after an extended illness.

Felix was born February 26, 1946, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to the late Felix Hill Webster, Sr. and Jacqueline Jackson Shafer. Felix served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired general contractor and member of Damascus Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Felix was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Webster.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Loretta Martin Webster of the home; a daughter, Brigette Rhyne and husband Monte of Stony Point; a sister, Ima Spencer and husband Steve of California; three grandchildren, Alex Rhyne and wife Savannah, Felicia Rhyne, and Evan Rhyne; and a great-grandchild, Landrey Rhyne.

Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Damascus Baptist Church, 128 Old Arbor Ln., Statesville, NC 28625. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. Pastor Dale Wallace and Pastor Rick Norman will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 20, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Lindsey Hall, Stony Point Baptist Church, 231 Ruritan Park Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678. Military rites will be provided by DAV Chapter 84 & Chapter 6.

Pallbearers include Donivan Pinnix, Dana Lapish, Joe Julsrud, Mickey Hager, Mike Hellard, and Mike Starnes.

Honorary Pallbearers include Butch Goble, T-Boy Hoke, Larry Comer, Tom Cockrell, LeRay Jolly, Roger Lackey, Roger Pennell, Herman Hammer, Jimmy Brown, Mark Wallace, David Marler, Danny Martin, Jimmy Combs, Norris Feimster, Randy Dellinger, Billy Abernathy, Scotty Abernathy, Shane Hammer, Tommy Austin, Jacob Abernathy, James Brian Abernathy, and Derek DeCoteau.

Memorials may be given to Damascus Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Chapman Funeral Home will be serving the Webster Family.