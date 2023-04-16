Ronald Ray Weaver, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Ronald was born September 13, 1952, in Guilford County, the son of the late Alexander A. Weaver, Jr. and Juanita Wicker Weaver.

He was a US Air Force veteran and was of the Christian faith. His first job was for Publix Grocery in Carol City, Florida. He held many other jobs in North Carolina and Florida but retired from janitorial service at the VA Hospital in Salisbury. He loved to fish, collect coins and knives, and take care of his cats. He enjoyed watching Western movies and spending time with his family and friends.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wayne A. Weaver and Deborah S. Weaver, and niece, Tiffany R. Kosloski.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Elizabeth W. Kosloski; his uncles, Jim D. Weaver and Beau Weaver; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and a special thanks to his friend, Mike Runyon.

The family will hold a service at Guilford Memorial Cemetery in Greensboro at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ronald Ray Weaver.