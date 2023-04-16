Ruth Keever Reid, 83, passed away on April 16, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House of Statesville surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 30, 1939, in Iredell County, to the late Parks L. and Cora Wike Keever.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Burton Reid; a son, David Reid; her parents; four brothers, Ray, Jerry and Clyde Keever, as well as an infant brother, William Keever; two sisters, Lorene Hutchins and Louise Howell; and a son-in-law, Barry Roberts, husband of Deborah Roberts.

Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Roberts, Martha Blakely (Tim), and Rebecca Martin (fiancé, Todd Roberts); her 13 grandchildren, Mathew Reid, Kip Roberts (Dawn), Cory Roberts (Lauren), Elizabeth Roberts, Luke Roberts, Katie Roberts, Laurie Braymer (Jimmy), Hannah Roberts, Caleb Roberts (Heather), Beth Crumpler (Austin), Sarah Leftwich (Cody), Tanner Austin, and Ashlynn Wessollek (Jimmy). Additionally, Ruth is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as beloved sisters-in-law that were more like sisters, and many sweet friends.

Ruth was a longtime resident of Taylorsville and a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed being with her family and helping others. Ruth enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with her loved ones. She took great joy in sewing many quilts and other things for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and others.

After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, Ruth worked at Hickory Springs as a supervisor where she retired after 27 years of faithful service. She and Burton spent most summers tending their huge garden and canning for themselves, as well as for their large family. For many years, after church on Sunday, the afternoons were spent together indulging in Ruth’s delicious cooking with lots of kids all around.

There will be a visitation for the family preceding the funeral from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Neal Walker, Rev. Brent Dula, Tim Blakely, and Rev. Larry Blakely will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The pallbearers for the service will be Travis Anderson, Kip Roberts, Cory Roberts, Luke Roberts, Tanner Austin, and Mathew Reid.

The honorary pallbearers will be deacons of the church, Gene Anderson, David Anderson, Kevin Johnson, Larry Crawford, and Floyd Reid.

The family would like to thank Alexander Hospice for their tremendous help and encouragement during the last eight months, as well as, Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, and a special thanks to Kelley Jolly and Karen Gryder.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.