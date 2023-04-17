David Scott Odom, 52, of Taylorsville, joined the church triumphant on Monday, April 17, 2023.

He was born on April 29, 1970, in Iredell County, son of the late Harold M. Odom Sr. and Linda Price Odom of Taylorsville.

David served as Town Manager for the Town of Taylorsville for twenty years, was a former Alexander County Commissioner, a former member of the Alexander County School Board, a member of the Central Alexander Fire Department and a faithful member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where he was active in the Brotherhood Group at Sulphur Springs, where he loved to cook.

Prior to serving as Town Manager for Taylorsville, he worked as a mechanic for Pinnix Chrysler and Emerald Chrysler Plymouth Dodge and served as service manager at Larry Schronce Ford. He was a former track champion at Taylorsville Speedway, winning his first race at fifteen years old, and track champion at the age of sixteen. He enjoyed camping at Ocean Lakes Campground but, most of all, helping someone in need was his passion.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Junior Mitchell; his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Katie Odom; and his maternal grandparents, Harold and Norine Price.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Tamara Mitchell Odom; his son, Daniel Odom and girlfriend Carlie Hager; his daughters, Averi and Zoie Odom, all of the home; his brothers, Harold M. Odom Jr. (Lisa) and Mark Odom (Babs), all of Taylorsville; mother-in-law, Shirley Mitchell of Taylorsville; and sister-in-law, Roxane Foster (Terry) of Newton. David was Uncle DD to Charles, Anna, Will, and Matthew, and is survived by great-nieces and nephews, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 116 Patterson Rd., Hiddenite, NC. Rev. Bradley Anderson, Rev. James Safret, and Rev. Mitch King will officiate. Private committal services will be held at a later date in the Taylorsville Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation, however, a register book will be available to sign at Adams Funeral Home and at the service.

Members of the Central Alexander Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Youth Fund, 116 Patterson Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636; or Alexander County Habitat for Humanity, 294 E Main Ave., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

