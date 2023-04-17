Ellen Louise Johnson Beckham, 82, of Statesville, passed away on April 17, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.

Ellen was born March 10, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late James Edgar “Ed” Johnson and Eva Mencer Johnson. Ellen was a member of Bright Light Baptist Church, a CNA, and a farmer.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Charles Edward Beckham Sr. of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Stony Point Cemetery, 231 Ruritan Park Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Beckham Family.