Shirley Ann Williams Chapman, 87, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

She was born on Sunday, September 29, 1935, in Sanford, to the late Jesse Lee Williams and Mozelle Wicker Williams. She worked for Hunt Manufacturing for 48 years in quality control. Shirley was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching Westerns, shopping, and working. Shirley was proud of her grandchildren and celebrated the fact she was able to see them all graduate.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Phillip Chapman; grandson, Jody Rector; and son-in-law, Jeff Cornelius.

Those left to cherish the memories of Shirley include her daughters, Denise Pruitt (Sam), Frankie Smith (Alan), Debbie Rector (Rick), Lisa Cornelius, and Gerri Pinnix (Donivan); two step-children, Larry Chapman and Dawn Fox; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Chapman will lie in state Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Lebanon Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. She will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be in the Temple Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Jolly will officiate.

Jeremy Pennell, Travis Cornelius, Joe Smith, Matt Norton, Chandler Stephens, and Noah Banker will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 167 Lebanon Church Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

