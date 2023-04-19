Gant tapped to lead Cougar Mens Basketball

On Tuesday night, April 18, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Cam Gant as Alexander Central High School Men’s Basketball Head Coach. Gant will fill the position that came open in March after Ed Wills announced he was stepping down from the position after 19 seasons.

Gant commented, “I would like to thank ACHS Principal Jacob Lail and ACHS Athletic Director Nathan Robinson for allowing me the opportunity to lead the Men’s Basketball program here at Alexander Central. I am grateful for this opportunity and will work tirelessly to continue our success on and off the floor. I also want to express my sincere thanks to my mentor and former Head Coach Ed Wills, I can’t thank him enough for his guidance over the past several years as I learned how to coach from him. I look forward to the challenge of keeping our program at the level it has been over the past 19 seasons under the direction of Coach Wills.”

A 2012 graduate of Alexander Central High School, Gant played two years of Varsity Men’s Basketball, before continuing his playing career at Guilford College. Prior coaching experience includes serving as ACHS JV Men’s Basketball Head Coach for eight seasons as well as serving as an Assistant Coach to the Varsity Team for those eight years as well. Coach Gant also spent two seasons as Head Men’s Tennis Coach early in his coaching career he has also served as an assistant coach to the football team as well as the track and field team for one season each.

Gant and his wife, Haley, have one child, son Beckham, age three. Coach Gant is employed by Alexander County Schools as a Physical Education teacher at the High School, a position he has held since the 2016-2017 school year.

Alexander Central High School Athletic Director Nathan Robinson commented on the hire by saying “I am excited with the hiring of Cam Gant to guide our Men’s Basketball program, his passion for the game is second to none and I feel that he will do a great job of leading our young men. Coach Gant played under Coach Ed Wills while also coaching under him for several years, so he has seen what it takes to win and direct a successful and disciplined program. I look forward to seeing Coach Gant take over our Men’s Basketball program and help develop our athletes on and off the floor.”

Robinson also noted that a meeting will be held on Monday, May 2nd at 6:00 PM in the school cafeteria for any parents, players, or fans who want to meet Coach Gant.