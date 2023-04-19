Jimmy Ray Speagle, 68, of Vale, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

He was born the middle son of the late Owen and Dorothy Teague Speagle on Friday, October 29, 1954, in Catawba County. Mr. Speagle proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jimmy held many positions over his lifetime but was most well known for working in road construction at Midstate Contractors Inc.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jimmy include his daughter, Kendal Holleman; and his siblings, Betty Johnson, Danny Speagle, Roger Speagle, Bobby Speagle, Susan Bivens, and Pam Speagle.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Teague/Munday Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Military rites will be provided by DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.