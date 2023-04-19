Judy Rogers Deal, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at The Greens of Hickory.

Judy was born June 24, 1946, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Cliff Rogers and Alma Fortner Rogers.

She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church where she enjoyed serving food at the church. She enjoyed working in the yard and her flowers, also, meeting people and socializing with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Deal, a brother, Gene Rogers, and a nephew, Randy Kirkman.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Les Deal of Taylorsville, and Ros Deal (Terri Johnson) of Statesville; her grandchildren, Lauren Deal, Lindsey Deal, and Emily Deal; her sister, Kim Fox of Taylorsville; and her nephews, Shannon Fox, Matthew Fox, Chris Rogers, Chad Rogers, Mark Russell, Jim Russell, and Ron Russell.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Dr. Carson Mosley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church, 4685 Three Forks Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

