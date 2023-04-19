LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John Ivan Walser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of April, 2023.

HARRISON WALSER

6612 Truman St.

Indian Trail, NC 28079

ATTORNEY: Robert N. Crosswhite, Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

notice

may10-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Bonnie Presnell Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of April, 2023.

KELLY TEAGUE BUMGARNER

120 Ellendale Fire Dept. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KATHY TEAGUE WILLIAMS

1036 Liberty Grove Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may10-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Executor of the Will of Deborah Lynn Schaecher, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before July 20, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 20th day of April, 2023.

Sherry Lee Hodges, Executor of the Will of Deborah Lynn Schaecher

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

may10-23c

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 23 SP 17

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: April 27, 2023

Time of Sale: 12:30 p.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Ernesto Antonio Lopez

Address of Property:

602 Shiloh Church Road

Hickory, NC 28601

Deed of Trust:

Book : 646 Page: 1991

Dated: November 19, 2021

Grantors: Ernesto Antonio Lopez an unmarried person

Original Beneficiary: Local Government Federal Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE:

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 3/31/23

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on 3/31/23

Exhibit A

BEING all of Lot No. 6 of Block “A” of the Lakemont Park Subdivision, Map No. 2, as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 9, Alexander County Registry.

SUBJECT TO restrictions contained in Plat Book 2, Page 129, Alexander County Registry.

BACK REFERENCE: Book 615, Page 2251, Alexander County Registry.

TOGETHER with an easement for driveway access from Shiloh Church Road to subject tract, said easement being recorded in Book 615, Page 2249, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and utility lines and rights of way in existence over, under or upon the above-described property.

PIN: 3715 47 8515

Property Address: 602 Shiloh Church Rd. Hickory, NC 28601

notice

apr26-23c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp121

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY BRYAN K. GOBLE DATED APRIL 14, 2000 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 409 AT PAGE 917 AND MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED FEBRUARY 8, 2016 IN BOOK 588 AT PAGE 408 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.22-114384.FC01.202*

22-114384

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on May 5, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Bryan K. Goble, dated April 14, 2000 to secure the original principal amount of $57,950.00, and recorded in Book 409 at Page 917 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property:

78 Saint Charles Court, Hickory, NC 28601

Tax Parcel ID: 0005531

Present Record Owners: Bryan K Goble

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Bryan K Goble.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is April 17, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

apr26-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Harold E. Anderson, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 12th day of April, 2023.

Debra Anderson Kerley, Executrix of the Estate of Harold E. Anderson

Alexander County File No. 22 E 393

Mailing Address: 246 Loray Ln.

Statesville, NC 28625

ATTORNEY: PETER W. SIMON

1251 Davie Ave.

STATESVILLE, NC 28677

executrix

may3-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Roger Lynn Payne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of April, 2023.

ERIN LYNNETTE PAYNE BAILEY

1427 20th AVE NE

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

may3-23p

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp120

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY VAN H. COFFEY AND VIRGINIA A. COFFEY DATED MAY 28, 2008 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 521 AT PAGE 2116 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.22-114712.FC01.202*

22-114712

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 12:00PM on April 21, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Van H. Coffey and Virginia A. Coffey, dated May 28, 2008 to secure the original principal amount of $74,866.50, and recorded in Book 521 at Page 2116 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 4506 Rink Dam Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0002874

Present Record Owners: Van H. Coffey and Virginia A. Coffey

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Van H. Coffey and Virginia A. Coffey.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is April 3, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

apr19-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 568

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Yvonne K. Montgomery, Executor, Yvonne K. Montgomery, Unknown Spouse of Yvonne K. Montgomery, Gary N. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Gary N. Kuzma, Rochelle A. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Rochelle A. Kuzma, Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Heirs at Law of Janet M. Kuzma, Eric M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Eric M. Kuzma, Amanda Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Kuzma, Sarah Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Sarah Kuzma, Rhonda Montgomery, a/k/a Rhonda Nicole Brophy, Unknown Spouse of Rhonda Montgomery, Stephanie Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Stephanie Kuzma, W. S. Badcock Corporation, Lienholder, DFS Services LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a Discover Financial Services, Inc., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First USA Bank, N.A., Lienholder, Bank of America Corporation, N.A., as successor by merger to MBNA America, Lienholder, PNC Bank, National Association, as successor by merger to National City Bank, Lienholder, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First National Bank of Atlanta, d/b/a Wachovia Bank Card Services, f/k/a Central Fidelity National Bank, Lienholder

TO: Yvonne K. Montgomery, Executor, Yvonne K. Montgomery, Unknown Spouse of Yvonne K. Montgomery, Gary N. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Gary N. Kuzma, Rochelle A. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Rochelle A. Kuzma, Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Heirs at Law of Janet M. Kuzma, Eric M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Eric M. Kuzma, Amanda Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Kuzma, Sarah Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Sarah Kuzma, Rhonda Montgomery, a/k/a Rhonda Nicole Brophy, Unknown Spouse of Rhonda Montgomery, Stephanie Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Stephanie Kuzma, W. S. Badcock Corporation, Lienholder, DFS Services LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a Discover Financial Services, Inc., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First USA Bank, N.A., Lienholder, Bank of America Corporation, N.A., as successor by merger to MBNA America, Lienholder, PNC Bank, National Association, as successor by merger to National City Bank, Lienholder, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First National Bank of Atlanta, d/b/a Wachovia Bank Card Services, f/k/a Central Fidelity National Bank, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEINg all of Lot 24 of Arbor Springs, Phases 1 and 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, at Page 127, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID #0025947, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 128 Arbor Springs Drive

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 23, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of April 3, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr26-23c

************

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2023-2024 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a conference with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on April 19, 2023, at 2:30 pm. Please contact Mrs. Jessica Anderson at 828-632-7001 ext. 205 if you are interested in attending.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds.

If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2023-2024 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Mrs. Jessica Anderson, Director of Exceptional Children or Mrs. Andrea Robinette, Director of Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at (828) 632-7001.

notice

apr19-23c

************

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2023-2024 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of economically disadvantaged children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments between May 1-15, 2023. Please contact Mrs. Jessica Anderson, Executive Director of Exceptional Children or Mrs. Andrea Robinette, Director of Federal Programs at 828-632-7001 for further information.

notice

apr19-23c

************

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to:

Mrs. Jessica Anderson

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Please make this request by May 1st, 2023. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

notice

apr19-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 142

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Mary Ellen Walker, a/k/a Mary E. Walker

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Mary Ellen Walker, a/k/a Mary E. Walker

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake said point being a common corner with William Vanstory and Dover Lackey; thence with the Lackey line, South 0 deg. 59’ 48” West 156.75 feet to an iron stake Lackey’s corner; thence continuing with the Lackey line, South 89 deg. 56’ 20” West 212.86 feet to a point located in the center of State Road No. 1456; thence with the centerline of said road, North 5 deg. 3’ 25” East 250 feet to a point in the center of said road, said corner being indicated by an iron stake located, North 89 deg. 56’ 20” East 30 feet from said corner; thence running North 89 deg. 56’ 20” East 195.19 feet to an iron stake in the Vanstory line; thence with said line, South 0 deg. 59’ 48” West 92.32 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.17 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0017596, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 3164 Cheatham Ford Rd

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 23, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of April 5, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr26-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA for the Estate of CONSTANCE ELDER BRYANT, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 26, 2023 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 30th day of March, 2023.

Javann “Van” Clayton Bryant, Administrator

CTA ESTATE OF CONSTANCE ELDER BRYANT

PO Box 3149 Hickory, NC 28603

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

apr26-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA for the Estate of RANDALL JAVANN BRYANT, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 26, 2023 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 30th day of March, 2023.

Javann “Van” Clayton Bryant, Administrator

CTA ESTATE OF RANDALL JAVANN BRYANT

PO Box 3149 Hickory, NC 28603

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

apr26-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Michael Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of March, 2023.

RITA CHILDERS PENNELL

257 2nd Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr26-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Helen Cobb, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of July, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of April, 2023.

Susan McGowen

287 Wildlife Club Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr26-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Billy Neal Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of March, 2023.

WANDA BRASWELL WIKE

375 Rocky Springs Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr19-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Caleb Zachary Fountain, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Edward Lee Flewellen, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of June 29th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 22nd day of March, 2023.

CALEB ZACHARY FOUNTAIN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

apr19-23p