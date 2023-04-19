RockyFest set for April 22

It’s time for RockyFest 2023 on Saturday, April 22, at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. The free event, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., features live old-time and bluegrass music, food, arts/crafts vendors, free rock climbing sessions, children’s activities, and more.

Live music will be performed on stage under the tent. Bands include Carolina Cowboys and Maggie (10:00), The Blue Ridge Girls (11:00), Slate Mountain Ramblers (12:00), Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (1:00), Crooked Road Ramblers (2:00), and New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters (3:00). These bands are sure to delight the crowd with a mix of old-time, bluegrass, and country music. Attendees can also join the fun by participating in flat-foot dancing or by bringing their own instrument to play in the picking tent.

Free rock climbing sessions will be offered throughout the day with 75 openings available. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis. Click on the Eventbrite button at https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

Food vendors include Teens & Deens Country Kitchen, Lost Highway Pizza, the Vashti Ice Cream Man, and The Super Snack Shop.

Children’s activities will include a variety of inflatables, games, and a trackless train, which are all free of charge. Face painting and a balloon artist will also be available for a small fee.

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will have a heritage fair at the event, featuring demonstrations and hands-on activities such as candle making, rope making, wood carving, and more.

Parking will be available at Rocky Face Baptist Church, the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building and a field across the street, and the old Rocky Face Baptist Church. Greenway Public Transportation is providing shuttles to bring attendees to and from the event area.

This year’s sponsors include Alexander County Government, Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Company, EnergyUnited Electric, WK Dickson, Mountain Crest Grading, McGill Associates, Taylor King Furniture, West Consultants, CEC Civil & Environmental Consultants, and WHKY.

For complete information about RockyFest 2023, visit https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.