Marlow Basil Mitchell, 99, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 21, 2023.

He was born in Alexander County on October 21, 1923, to the late Arrie and Melar Fox Mitchell. Marlow proudly served in the United States Navy. During his working career, he worked in furniture, at the hosiery mill, and in the lumber yard. Marlow loved to farm. He had cattle, pigs, and hogs that he enjoyed raising. But, most of all, he enjoyed going square dancing with his wife, Betty.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sybil Dyson Mitchell; son, Jerry Mitchell; infant brother, Tommy Mitchell; sister, Sybil Mitchell Fox; and two brothers, Thurlow and Perry Lee Mitchell.

Those left to cherish the memories of Marlow include his spouse of 52 years, Betty Bowman Mitchell; five children, Kaye Beck (Dale), Barry Mitchell, Diane Teague (Reggie), Diane Mitchell Mohler (Tim), and Teresa Allran (Kevin); brothers and sisters, Margaret Matlock of Indian Trail, Jimmy Mitchell (Betty), Lula Bell Harrington, Doris Keever (Lanny), Martha Rogers, and Steve Mitchell (Carol), all of Taylorsville; daughter-in-law, Barbara Pennell Mitchell; 16 grandchildren; along with a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Marlow will be held Monday, April 24, 2023, at Liledoun Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Liledoun Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Steve Dagenhart and Rev. Jason Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be provided by DAV Ch. 84. and Ch. 6.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society at PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891; Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd Building 3, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658; or DAV Ch. 84 at 582 Carrigan Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

