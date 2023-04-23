Barbara Wilson, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 20, 1956, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Hugh Wilson and Bess Moody Wilson.

Barbara worked in the furniture industry for most of her working career. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading books, and listening to CDs.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby Little (Hendil), Marie Teague (Howard), Linda Warren (Henry), Mary Walker, Karen Wilson, Darlene Wilson, David Lynn “John” Wilson, and Charles Wilson.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, James Wilson (Stephanie Simmons) of Taylorsville; her sister, Melissa Edwards of Taylorsville; her brother, Russell Wilson (Edith) of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Allen Fox will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Barbara Wilson.