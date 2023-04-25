Marilyn Sue Stumbo Cloer, 68, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Iredell County.

Sue was born March 29, 1955, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Willard Earl Stumbo and Opal Beunice Stumbo. Sue was a homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Debbie Parmar of Tennessee, and Shelia Anderson of Taylorsville; a brother, Johnnie Stumbo of Statesville; and two sisters, Barbara Stumbo of Winston-Salem, and Mae Knight of Statesville.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Aaron Mash will officiate. The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pisgah United Methodist Church.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Cloer Family.