Kerley receives Key to the County

Longtime Alexander County public servant Guy Kerley, 69, was honored at a retirement reception on Monday, April 24, 2023, with a large crowd of family, friends, and coworkers in attendance. Alexander County Commission Vice Chairman Josh Lail presented Kerley with a “Key to the County” in recognition of his many years of service in the tax office, as well as his political service.

“Guy is the definition of a public servant, having held political office and serving in the tax office for many years. He has always been reliable with a positive attitude,” said Commissioner Lail. “We will certainly miss you, but we are so appreciative of your many years of service to the citizens of Alexander County. We wish you the best in your retirement.”

A 1975 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College, Kerley’s long history of public service began when he was elected to serve on the Alexander County Board of Education from 1984-1992. During that time, he was involved in the construction of Bethlehem Elementary School and rebuilding the portion of Hiddenite Elementary School that was destroyed by fire.

Kerley also served as an Alexander County Commissioner from 1994-1998. Some of the accomplishments during his term included the 911 addressing system, the GIS mapping system, the purchase of the Dayton Chevrolet property (where Courthouse Park is now located), a solid waste transfer station, information technology improvements, and expansion of the county water system.

He was also co-founder, co-owner, and manager of Fashion House Furniture from 1988-2000.

Kerley joined the Alexander County Tax Office in 2005 as the first State Certified Tax Collector appointed in the county. He served as tax collector from 2005-2014 and was appointed as tax administrator/tax collector from 2014-2021. In 2022, he stepped down to serve as assistant tax administrator.

During his tenure with the Tax Office, Kerley worked diligently to increase the average annual property tax collection rate from 95 percent to 97 percent. He also opened and supervised the daily operations of the NC License Plate Agency in Taylorsville, assisted in three countywide reappraisals, moved the tax office to its current location in the Alexander County Services Center, and contracted with the Town of Taylorsville to bill and collect town property taxes.

“I have enjoyed working for Alexander County and learned a lot from my peers throughout the years. I love this county and our citizens, and I appreciate the opportunity to have worked with such fine people,” Kerley remarked. “I’m excited to embark on my retirement journey to spend more time with my family and friends, and I might even take up fishing!”