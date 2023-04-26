Wike named Interim Town Manager



By ANGELA FARR KING

Mayor George Holleman opened the April 19, 2023, Taylorsville Town Council meeting with a moment of silence for David Odom, the Town Manager, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 17, and then called the meeting to order.

Aaron Wike, the current Director of Public Works, was appointed as the Interim Town Manager and Finance Director and Yolanda Prince was appointed as Deputy Finance Director for the Town of Taylorsville, in the wake of David Odom’s passing. Both were approved unanimously by the Council.

Wike noted that the Town Council had previously approved an amount of $1,250 for the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration to be held on June 17, 2023, at the Courthouse Park in Taylorsville. Wike recommended to increase the amount to $1,500 and this was unanimously approved by the Council.

The Council reviewed recent bids for properties they are selling. The properties at 610 and 614 E. Main Avenue each had a high bid of $90,000. The highest bid for the property located at 36 and 46 N. Center Street was in the amount of $20,000. There will be a 10 Day Bid Upset Period for these properties beginning on May 10. The minimum upset bid for the properties at 610 and 614 E. Main Avenue is set at $94,550 each. The minimum upset bid for the property at 36 and 46 N. Center Street is set for $21,050.

Connie Kincaid, Alexander EDC Business Development Manager, requested road closures for special events to be held in Taylorsville in the coming months. A block of First Street SW next to the Courthouse Park will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on the following dates: Saturday, May 20; Saturday, July 15; Saturday, July 29; Saturday, September 9; and Saturday, September 30. There will be food trucks parked there for these events.

The Town Council voted unanimously to hire Attorney Monroe Pannell from the Law Firm of Martin and Monroe Pannell, PA, in Conover. In the past, Mr. Pannell has served as town attorney for Conover and Longview. He has experience working with personnel, zoning, public works, water and sewer facilities, police departments, and more.

A check in the amount of $67,500 was sent to the town from Duke Energy as a reimbursement for a Solar Energy Project. It was unanimously approved to be moved from the general fund to a line item for this project in the budget.

The Council also agreed to work with the Terracon Consulting Firm regarding Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grants that could possibly be acquired to help with the demolition of the old hospital. This firm will take on this fact finding mission at no charge to the Town of Taylorsville.

The meeting then moved into closed session. The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on May 2; this is a time change from the usual 5:30 p.m.