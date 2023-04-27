Paul “Jeff” Jefferson “Slick” Johnson, 56, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson.

He was born January 10, 1967, in Alexander County, the son of the late Paul Hardy Johnson and Delois Starnes Johnson.

He worked in concrete construction for most of his working career and was of the Christian faith. He was good at crafts, making walking sticks, signs, and anything with wood. He enjoyed racing and fishing.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Angela Smith Johnson; his daughter, Candace Johnson of Taylorsville; his son, Chase Johnson (Casia) of Taylorsville; his grandchild, Adeline Johnson; his sisters, Denise Johnson (Marty) of Hiddenite, and Dottie Bailey (Peter) of the Wittenburg Community; his brother, Sam Johnson of Taylorsville; his nieces and nephew, Kristie Turner (Daniel), Lorelei Hill, Elijah Hill, and Kim Hefner (Caleb); and a number of friends.

A private service will be held for Jeff at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Paul “Jeff” Jefferson “Slick” Johnson.