Ralph Anthony Chapman, 68, of Stony Point, passed away on April 28, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after a brief illness.

Anthony was born September 16, 1954, in Iredell County, to the late Ralph Grady Chapman and Patricia Alexander Chapman. Anthony worked as a carpenter and he was an owner of Chapman Funeral Home. He was a member of Stony Point Masonic Lodge #593 and was of the Methodist faith. Anthony enjoyed fishing, making music with his guitar, and gardening, and he loved going to the beach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Suzy Fortner Chapman, and a son, Ralph Preston Chapman.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Megan Chapman Shaw and husband Bryan of Claremont; a brother, Ashley Alexander Chapman of Stony Point; two sisters, Alisha Chapman Custer and husband Carl of Little River, South Carolina, and Amanda Chapman Pope of Stony Point; three grandchildren, Krista Chapman, Ryker Shaw, and Baylee Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Cemetery. Pastor Durant Barr will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Masonic Rites will be provided by Stony Point Lodge #593.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Chapman Family.