Deborah “Debbie” McAlpin Pennell, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence.

She was born to the late Billy Dorce and Pauline Robertson McAlpin on October 29, 1958, in Florida. During her working career, she was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. Ms. Pennell enjoyed watching her grandkids most of all, and they were her life.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jimmy Pennell; brother, Bobby McAlpin; sister, Kimmie McAlpin; nephew, Tony Florence; and a great-nephew, Jude McAlpin.

Those left to cherish the memories of Debbie include three daughters, Danielle Pennell Simmons (Chris), Kimberly Teala Pennell, and Stacey Pennell Fagan (Levi); two sisters, Paula Matheson and Elaine Smith (Jimmy); brother, Mike Florence (Karen); six grandchildren, Tristen Pennell, Dakota Deal, Caden Simmons, Eamon McGuire, Arden McGuire, and Hudson Fagan; special nieces, Angie and Jessie McAlpin; special nephew, Bobby Joe McAlpin; along with a number of other nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation for Ms. Pennell will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The Funeral Mass will follow in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 6:00 p.m. Father Jose Cardenas will officiate the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

