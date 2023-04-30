Alexander Hay, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born to the late James Alexander Hay and Katherine Leichman Hay on April 29, 1937, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Alexander was a United States Naval Veteran and of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Virginia Kathleen Hay; his son, Gary Alexander (Linda) of Michigan; his daughter, Cairn Hay of Michigan; grandchildren, Matthew Hay, John Hay, and Loren Hay; and a sister.

Burial will be at the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Alexander Hay.