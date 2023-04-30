Joanne Woodfin Hardee, 81, beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away on April 30, 2023, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Joanne was born on July 26, 1941, in Taylorsville, and left home at just 16 years old to create a life for herself. She was a determined and driven woman who worked hard to achieve her goals, in time, even putting herself through college at Appalachian State University.

Her strong work ethic and self-reliance served her well throughout her life and she was admired by many for her tenacity and perseverance.

Joanne was also a cancer survivor. She faced this illness with the same determination that she approached everything in life with and, while she was weakened by this battle, she was not defeated.

Joanne loved the ocean and she spent countless hours at Sunset Beach on the coast of North Carolina. The sound of the waves and the salty air brought her peace and comfort, and she found solace in the beauty of the natural world. She was often known to say, “There is no such thing as a bad day at the beach.”

Joanne was a remarkable woman who was known not only for her resilience and independent spirit but also for her storytelling abilities. She had a gift for captivating audiences of all ages with her tales, and she could entertain both children and adults alike for hours on end.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Tony Hardee, and children, D’Anne Melvin (Daniel) and William Key; grandchildren, Courtney Melvin, Tyler Melvin, and Sarah Melvin; sister, Jeanette Lawing; and brother, Jerry Joines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Joines and Alice Lowe, and five siblings.

Joanne’s life and spirit will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Carson Chapel Church in Taylorsville.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Crescent Hospice and St. Gabriel of Murrell’s Inlet for their compassionate care and support during Joanne’s final days.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Joanne Woodfin Hardee.