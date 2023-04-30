Judy H. James, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home.

She was born to the late Charles Hollar Sr. and Lorene Sweet Hollar on May 14, 1947, in Catawba County.

Judy attended Life of Victory Full Gospel Church. She loved doing crafts and cooking. She enjoyed her flowers and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Kim” James; a granddaughter, Jenna Clark; and three siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Angie Clark (Randell) of Taylorsville; her sons, Jeremy James and Todd Isenhour, both of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Colton and Sydney James, Luke Isenhour, Adam Clark, and Leah Conner (Tristan); and a sister, Diane Craig (Larry) of Bethlehem.

The family will hold a service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

