Cynthia Joyce Pope Bolick, 70, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence in Alexander County.

She was born to the late Samuel Pope and Elsie Best Pope on Tuesday, November 25, 1952, in Catawba County. During her working career, Mrs. Bolick worked as a sewer for Hancock & Moore. She was a member of Crosspoint Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Cynthia include her daughter, Stacie Bolick Guidry; son, Chad Wayne Bolick; sisters, Linda Pope DiFabio, Geraldine Pope Fox, Sandra Pope Reed, and Teresa Pope Huffman; and brothers, Mark Pope and Mikael Pope.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Rev. Jesse Bowles will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Building 3, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658; or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

