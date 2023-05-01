Dorcas Ruth Knuckles, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 1, 2023.

She was kind, loving and one of the most humble, God-fearing souls you would ever meet. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and friend to all. She knew no stranger and made it her life mission to tell anyone and everyone about her Lord. She will forever be remembered for her devotion and love for the Lord and her children. She is now resting in the arms of her Savior.

Dorcas was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on March 19, 1948. She was the daughter of the late John Howard Blackwell and Ruby Mae Blackwell.

In addition to her parents, Dorcas was preceded in death by her two sons, David Wayne Johnston and John Oliver Johnston.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, James E. Johnston and wife Wanda of Bluefield, West Virginia; daughters, Melissa A. Lewis and husband Phillip of Garner, Lori L. Murray of Rayland, Ohio, Crystal K. Kinser and husband Craig of Huntington, West Virginia, and Amanda Hinson and husband Raymond; several grandchildren, Robbie Wray, Telisha Johnston, Cameron Johnston, Joshua Hager, Eddie Pearcy, Zachary Lewis, Tanner Lewis, Levi Lewis, Matthew Johnston, Veronica Hudson, Alyssa Mills, Gabe Mills, Abbie Kinser, and Eli Kinser; six great-grandchildren, Zoe, Gavin, Hunter, Bella, Bradlee, and Jase; brothers, Darrell Blackwell and wife Rita of North Carolina, Joseph Blackwell of West Virginia, and Stacy Blackwell and wife Michelle of North Carolina; sisters, Dixie Pearcy and Wanda Carper, both of West Virginia; and her beloved cat, Smokey.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the First Assembly of God, 300 Cassell Rd., Wytheville, VA. Special thanks to Pastor Mike Hoback for officiating the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Dorcas Ruth Knuckles.