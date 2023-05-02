Classic Car and Truck Show is May 13

The Taylorsville Apple City Street Rodders will present their 30th Annual Classic Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 13 (rain date June 3), 2023, at Scotty’s Hometown Grill, 30 Buffett Blvd., Taylorsville. Proceeds from the show go to Shriners’ Childrens Hospitals.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Registration deadline is promptly at 12:30 p.m. (pre-registration is $15 or day of show, $20). Judging begins at 1:00 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:00 p.m.

There will be hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, street machines, antiques, originals, pro-street, 4x4s, mini trucks, full size trucks, motorcycles, and rat rods.

Event t-shirts will be on sale, along with 50/50 drawing tickets. There will be two $50 cash drawings for pre-registered participants and two $25 cash drawings for day of show registered participants.

Awards will go to: Top 75, Best Interior, President’s Choice, Ladies’ Choice, Farthest Distance, Best Paint, Best Rat Rod, Best Engine, Special Awards, Best Club Participation, and Best of Show, with dash plaques to the first 100 entries.

No boomboxes or radios may be on during the show. No alcoholic beverages or drugs are allowed.

Pre-registration entries with name, phone number, address, vehicle make, body style, model year, miles driven to show, and club represented (make checks payable to Apple City Street Rodders) may be mailed to: Roy Bentley, 695 Piney Grove Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. For more information, call 828-244-1842 or call Gregg Deal, 828-310-7099.