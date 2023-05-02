Everette Perry Wallace, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Herman Parks Wallace and Mozelle Hubbard Wallace on Saturday, September 24, 1938, in Wilkes County. Mr. Wallace attended Grace Chapel and the Cowboys Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Everette include his sons, Michael Wallace and Gary Wallace; two sisters, Kay Roberts and Dianne Williams; and brother, Junior Wallace.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Tim Jolly will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Braxton Smith Memorial Scholarship, 51 Oakmont Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

