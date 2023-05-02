Journey tribute band to kick off Summer Concert Series

If you love the classic rock band Journey, don’t miss Trial By Fire – Tribute to Journey on Saturday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. The concert is free as part of the Alexander County Summer Concert Series.

Trial By Fire is a group of five seasoned North Carolina-based musicians who embrace the sound and visuals of the Steve Perry era of Journey. Sing along with “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Lights,” “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully,” and many more of Journey’s greatest hits. View a sample video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/iHve3oePPik.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the free concert. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

Alexander County Courthouse Park, located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville, opened in May 2022. The park was the vision of late County Manager Rick French and the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, with supplemental financial assistance from the Taylorsville Rotary Club for the performance stage. The park is owned and operated by Alexander County Government for the citizens of Alexander County.