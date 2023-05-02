Ruby Ida Jolly Collins, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Taylorsville House in Alexander County.

She was born the late Arthur A. Jolly and Lucy Echard Jolly on Tuesday, November 21, 1933, in Alexander County. Mrs. Collins was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, and baking wedding cakes.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Collins; a brother, Luther Lee Jolly; and three sisters, Juanita Billings, Betty Fox, and Sara Greer.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ruby include her son, Randy Paul Frye (Kathie); brother, Arthur Jolly; sister, Doris Coats; stepsister, Treva Carrier; two grandsons, Brandon Frye and Devin Frye (Beth Embree); and great-granddaughter, Madaline Frye.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Taylorsville City Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smyrna Baptist Church to the Glory Land Building, 6174 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Taylorsville House.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

