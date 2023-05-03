Helen “Wootie” Norrid Henderson, 77, of Statesville, passed away on May 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Wootie was born September 3, 1945, in Missouri, to the late James Haskel Norrid and Lavella O’Kane Norrid. Wootie was a teacher’s assistant, musician, singer, and bass player, and she was also a licensed beautician.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Clyde Henderson of the home; two sons, Chester Henderson of Harmony, and Kevin Henderson of Troutman; a daughter, Danielle Henderson Moody of Stony Point; and a brother, James Richard Norrid “Ricky” of Mississippi.

Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 7, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Henderson Family.