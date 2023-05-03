On May 3, 2023, Kaye W. Goble passed away at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro after years of declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Kaye was born on August 27, 1934, in Valdese, to Roy P. and Mamie E. Warren. She spent her early years in NC before the family moved to Baltimore so her father could work in the shipyards during WWII. After the war, the family moved back to Hiddenite where she became a 1952 graduate of Hiddenite High School.

During this time, she met and fell in love with Paul Goble whom she married in 1953 while pursuing her college degree at Lenoir-Rhyne College.

She accepted a teaching job in Salisbury, in 1957, while continuing her education at Appalachian State Teachers College, earning her Master’s degree in Guidance & Counseling, in 1961, by utilizing her summer breaks and weekends to take classes. Mrs. Goble taught high school English and also served as a Guidance Counselor at Boyden High.

She raised two sons, Alan and Glenn. A long-time member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury, Mrs. Goble served as a Sunday School teacher, was instrumental in the founding of the Weekday Early Education (WEE) program, and served as a lead teacher in the three-year-old class. She also was active in the Women’s Missionary Union and the Visitation Committee at First Baptist Church and sang in the choir each year for the Living Christmas Tree performances while her health allowed.

An optimist by nature, she maintained her sunny disposition right up until the end. Her sparkling, bright blue eyes and cheerful smile will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Goble was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry and David, who both died in infancy; her sister, Norma Jean Warren Whitmire and her husband of 53 years Paul.

Surviving her are son and wife, Drs. Alan and Lisa Goble of Greensboro; granddaughter, Megan Goble of Garner; son and wife, Glenn and Roxanne Goble of Great Barrington, Massachusetts; grandson, Noah Goble of Boston, Massachusetts, and granddaughter, Kate Goble of Great Barrington, Massachusetts; her brother-in-law, Raeford Goble of Charlotte; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro and from the Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance County.

A private burial service was held at Rowan Memorial Park on Friday, May 5, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/research?form=alz_donate) or the Children’s Home Society of NC (https://www.chsnc.org/donate/).

Summersett Funeral Home & Crematory in Salisbury is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.